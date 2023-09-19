Pet of the Week: Franklin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Franklin! This sweet guy was brought in to Columbia Animal Services as a stray back in August. He is listed as a Boston Terrier mix, about 5 years old.

Franklin is a go-with-the-flow kind of guy! Shelter staff say he walks great on a leash, does well with baths, is great with other dogs and even cats! He would be great in a home where he can cuddle on the couch with his human, and go on long walks too. He would probably do well in a home with kids as well, due to his calm disposition.

Unfortunately, Franklin did test positive for heartworms. The shelter already has him started on his treatment, and is preparing for his second round. Officials say as long as the shelter has access to the medicine, his treatment will be covered at no cost to the adopter! Don’t worry, heartworms is not contagious to other pets in the home.

To adopt Franklin, just visit the shelter at 127 Humane Lane. His adoption fee of $35 covers up-to-date vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, flea/tick/heartworm preventative, and a microchip registered to the adopter.

If you’re not quite ready to adopt yet, Columbia Animal Services has launched two new volunteer programs so you can still help give back!

Doggie Day Out allows you to take a shelter dog on a day field trip to walk, play or relax. Help dogs socialize, meet potential adopters and have fun!

Slumber Buddies can give a dog a much-needed break from shelter life. Whatever your weekend plans are, the shelter pups would love to have a sleep-over with you! Fill out the volunteer application here.