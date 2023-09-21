Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to multimillion-dollar theft from clients

Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty Thursday to nearly two dozen federal charges alleging he stole millions of dollars from his clients as a former attorney.

The hearing was 10 a.m. at the J. Waties Waring Judicial Center in Charleston before U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel.

He was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, one count bank fraud, five counts of wire fraud, and 14 counts of money laundering.

Four charges carry a maximum sentence of 30 years and 18 carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

This all stems from Murdaugh’s theft of $9 million dollars between 2011 and 2021.



Murdaugh has agreed to fully cooperate with prosecutors to find that money, even taking a polygraph test if need be. He’s also agreed to not challenge this conviction.

In return, prosecutors have said any self-incriminating information provided by Murdaugh to find the missing millions will not be used against him.