Manufacturer to make $29 million investment, creat new jobs in SC

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– The Governor’s Office announced that Latitude Corp plans to expand by establishing operations in Clarendon County. It will be the company’s first South Carolina site.

According to the Governor’s Office, the company’s $29 million investment will create 200 new jobs.

Per a news release, Latitude Corp. is headquartered in Verona, Wisconsin and works with customers in numerous industries including agriculture, aerospace and defense, commercial appliances, government, healthcare, and is targeting growth in electric vehicles, energy and construction. The company has an additional operation in Tucson, Arizona.

The Governor’s Office says the company is purchasing a 50,000-square-foot facility located at 2414 Joe Rogers Blvd. in Manning. The site will manufacture large metal components.

Operations are expected to be online by June, 2024.