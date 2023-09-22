Police investigating more than 100 car break-ins at area apartment complexes

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Columbia Police Department say more than 100 cars were broken into at three apartment complexes Thursday night.

Investigators say the break-ins happened at 5000 Forest Apartments, Broad River Trace Apartments, and 42 Magnolia Apartments.

According to police most of the vehicles were locked at the time of the crime.

Stolen items include purses, wallets, firearms accessories, debit cards, loose change, and glasses.

Columbia Police offer these Auto-Breaking Prevention Tips:

-Do not leave your vehicle unattended with keys in the ignition. No idling

-Do not hide an extra set of keys inside a vehicle

-Always lock the vehicle’s doors

– Close windows/sunroof

– So not leave valuables in plain view, including firearms

– Consider anti-theft security devices/alarms