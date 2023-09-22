COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – September 22 is Ice Cream Cone Day, and although there is a touch of controversy over who may have actually invented the best darn ice cream holder ever, there seems to be evidence that they started appearing in cookbooks in the 1820’s in France, while making it’s appearance in the US in the lake 1800’s. Other people might tell you that it was invented in The Big Apple, as a fella named Italo Machioni claimed he invented it in 1896, and even got a patent on it in 1903. Either way, the cone eventually found it’s way to Nabisco in 1928, and they still make many of the cones we love today.

To celebrate our favorite confection wonder, Tyler Ryan and Lindsey Goodwin decided to put a healthy spin on the day. Tyler got his hands on an Uber Appliance Sorbet Maker, took some frozen fruits, and give it a test drive.

Setup was easy, as the directions explained, although the directions themselves were a touch confusing…After a couple of test drives, the frozen berries went in, and sure enough, filled up the cone with a healthy frozen snack. The Uber Appliance Sorbet Maker worked largely as advertised, and indeed make it simple to make the tasty snack.

TYLER TIP: Let the frozen fruit sit out and soften up for about 10 minutes.

The Consumer in Me gives it a thumbs up for the Consumer in you.

You can learn more about this little kitchen wonder HERE.

No monetary compensation was offered, requested, nor received for featuring and reviewing these products. Each review is individually based solely on the product living up to the claims of the manufacturer and/or Founder.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook

In the United States, ice cream cones first became popular in the late 1800s. Confectioners turned the first cones by hand. The ice cream cone made its debut at the World’s Fair in St. Louis in 1904. In 1912, an inventor from Oregon obtained a patent for a machine to make them. He sold his company to Nabisco in 1928, and they still make ice cream cones today.