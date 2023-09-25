Donald Trump makes campaign stop in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Former President Donald Trump continues to hit the campaign trail. On Monday, he made a stop in South Carolina, speaking to supporters in Summerville.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada was at the event at Sportsman Boats.

Trump was introduced on stage by longtime supporter, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson was also in attendance.

Trump spoke to a crowd about the problems he finds with the Biden Administration and bragged about accomplishments from when he was in office. The Former President also spoke confidently, of not just winning the Republican Party nomination, but the Presidency in 2024.