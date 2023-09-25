Midlands Man sentenced for having tens of thousands of files of child sexual abuse material

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Attorney Genral Alan Wilson says on September 19, Sam Smith pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Third Degree.

According to investigators, the investigation began when images of child sexual abuse material were made available on a file-sharing network.

Officials say the pictures were traced back to an address in Lexington Co.

According to authorities, a search warrant of Smith’s home uncovered child sexual abuse material and accessories along with 59,000 files of child sexual abuse.

Smith was sentenced to 10 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.