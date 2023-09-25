Midlands Pup Shots! September 25

Orangeburg
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $100
She is around 10-11 month olds old, spayed, UTD on vaccinations and weighs around 30-35 pounds!
ARA
Orangeburg
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Gentle, Loves kisses, Smart
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $150
She is around 10-11 month olds old, spayed, UTD on vaccinations and weighs around 30-35 pounds!
BENNETT
BLAKE
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Adoption fee $300
He is a 11 week old shepherd/lab/something small mix.
BUGS
Columbia
Gentle and Friendly
She is estimated to be around 4 years old, and has the rest of her life ahead of her!
COPELY
Rock Hill
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Copley is a 4-5 month old lab mix who is as sweet as can be.
ELIZA
Rock Hill
Smart
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $325
This gorgeous leggy little girl is a Aussie/fiest mix.
HERCULES
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
JESSE
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $550
Jesse is a submissive 2-month-old Labrador Retriever / Beagle mix and currently weighs about 15 lbs.
JOEY
Orangeburg
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Prefers a home without cats
Adoption fee $75
He is around 4-5 years old, 50 pounds, UTD on vaccinations and has started heartworm treatment which will continue to be provided by the shelter.
JUNIPER
Rock Hill
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Get ready to fall in love with Juniper, a radiant 1.5-year-old bully breed beauty with a heart as big as her personality.
LACEY
Rock Hill
Smart
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $325
She is a Aussie/fiest mix.
RUSTY
Elloree
Playful, Curious, Affectionate, Smart
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $299.99
Obviously we don't know his breed but he certainly looks like chocolate lab.
SAVANNAH
SCOTTY
Elloree
Friendly, Affectionate, Quiet
Vaccinations up to date.
Good for dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
Scotty and his siblings were found dumped on a dirt road.
STITCH
Rock Hill
Smart
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $250
She is a 1 year old Aussie/fiest mix.
