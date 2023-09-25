Richland Co. Sheriff Lott and community leaders address fatal shooting of 3 teens “We need more help”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Lott addressed the community Monday about the investigation into the fatal shooting of three teens over the weekend.

The 3 teens who died were students at Eau Claire High School, the Richland One District confirmed.

Sheriff Lott said they would continue to do their part from the Law Enforcement end but they needed help, more help from the schools, elected officials, the faith community, to try and stop the gun violence.