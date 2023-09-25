Wake Forest at Clemson set for 3:30 kickoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 7.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Boston College at Army, Noon ET on CBS Sports Network – previously announced

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon ET on ACC Network

Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m. ET on The CW Network

Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 9/30

Syracuse at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 9/30

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

ACC Notes

Through the first four weeks of the season, the ACC has six teams at 4-0 overall – Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina and Syracuse – the most among any conference in all of FBS.

The six ACC teams to start the season at 4-0 tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936).

ESPN announced on Saturday, Sept. 23, that College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will broadcast live for the first time from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina for Week 5.

The nationally ranked and undefeated Duke Blue Devils (4-0) will host Notre Dame (4-1) on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football”.

With two more games announced for ABC and another one for ESPN for Week 6, the ACC will have four games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football,” as well as 22 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 over the first six weeks of the season.

In total to date, 15 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, while the ACC Network will also feature 21 games.

Of the 15 full national ABC telecasts, 12 different league programs will be featured.

In Week 1 of the 2023 season, the ACC captivated the national audience, averaging 5.1 million viewers – more than double all other conferences in the highest average per game viewership for the week.

Overall, the ACC was part of three of the top seven most-watched games for Week 1.

Through Week 2, the ACC had three home broadcasts with 4M+ viewers – no other conference had more than one.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play.