Tasty Tuesday: Healthy and simple snacks for all ages

The Manmade Gourmet learns about some simple healthy snack recipes

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Childhood obesity and enjoying a longer life on the other end share one common thing: the need to eat a healthy diet, filled with the entire food spectrum. Farrah Wigand, from the Dairy Alliance, joined Tyler Ryan, the Manmade Gourmet for a little how to and taste test of some simple options.

According to Wigand, September is a time to raise awareness about healthy aging and childhood obesity.

“Research shows that poor nutrition can cause harmful outcomes in older people, including lower physical function, poorer quality of life, greater risk for development of muscle loss, cognitive decline and shorter survival,” Wigand says.

She suggests that an important factor in the correct diet is a healthy amount of dairy. Complete and balanced nutrition using real dairy milk is going to individuals up for success with 13 essential nutrients in 1 cup including 8 grams of high-quality protein to help them sustain and maintain muscle and physical function, as well as improve illness protection and recovery.

Wigand points out that for folks with a lactose sensitivity, lactose-free milk is a good choice because it contains the same 13 essential nutrients in every cup but doesn’t have lactose.

When addressing weight issues, she says that “the goal is to slow down weight gain while allowing for healthy growth and development.”

You can do this by helping kids:

 Healthy foods from each food group using the MyPlate is a great model to help parents and caregivers include food from each food group to help ensure their child is getting the nutrients

they need to support healthy minds and bodies. Yogurt (1 cup) and cheese (1.5 ounces) count as a dairy serving too. Pack a yogurt dip with fruits or vegetables for an A+ pairing.

 See you making healthy choices, like eating vegetables instead of chips or drinking water instead of soda. Pack milk for your child’s beverage to give them the calcium and vitamin D they need to

build and maintain strong bones.

 Limit foods and drinks that have a lot of calories but not many nutrients, like foods and drinks higher in added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium

 Get regular physical activity at least 1-hour/day

The bottom line is eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, and being active will all work hand-in-hand at any age to help overall health.

