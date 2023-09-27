Eau Claire Community Prayer Rally set for Sunday

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA,  SC (WOLO)– A community prayer rally will be held Sunday in response to the shooting deaths of three Eau Claire High School students.

Fb Img 1695752496305

According organizers, Reverend Dee Dee Samuel, of Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church will host the community prayer rally. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Chaplain’s will be on site, law enforcement from the City of Columbia, and local Fire Department leaders to show to show our support to the community, say organizers.

The rally is set for Sunday at 5pm at the corner of Monticello Road and Columbia College Drive, and Monticello and Elliot Avenue.

Categories: Local News, Richland
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts