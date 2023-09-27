Midlands Pup Shots! September 27 1 hour ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16CARLIE Santee House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, cats Adoption fee $450 Crate Trained 2/16LUKE 3/16LUCKY Gilbert Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children Lucky is a beautiful boy around 2 that we rescued from a packed kill shelter. 4/16SARAH Columbia Spayed / neutered. 5/16CESAR Columbia Spayed / neutered. 6/16PUNKIN Columbia Spayed / neutered. 7/16CLOVE Columbia Spayed / neutered. 8/16WINIFRED Columbia Spayed / neutered. 9/16NUTMEG Columbia Spayed / neutered. 10/16SIDNEY Columbia Spayed / neutered. 11/16MARY Columbia Spayed / neutered. 12/16CINNAMON Columbia Spayed / neutered 13/16CUMIN Columbia Spayed / neutered. 14/16HEAVEN Columbia Playful Good with dogs, children This pretty lady is Heaven, a 2 year old pittie mix girl who came to us from a local shelter. 15/16CHARLIE Columbia Affectionate Good with other dogs, children Charlie was surrendered to the local shelter in terrible condition. 16/16CYCLOPS Columbia Gentle and Friendly Good with other dogs This cute little chihuahua mix is Cyclops. Help a Midlands pup find a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com! Categories: Midlands Pup Shots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest