Russell Laffitte due to prison Thursday after bond request denied

He was originally scheduled to begin his sentence at FCI Coleman in Florida on Sept. 14. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel previously granted Laffitte two one-week extensions while waiting on the Fourth Circuit’s decision.

Laffitte was convicted on six felony financial crimes after a nearly three-week jury trial last fall.

Laffitte’s convictions include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud; wire fraud; bank fraud; and three counts of misapplication of bank funds.

All of Laffitte’s charges relate to him conspiring with convicted killer Alex Murdaugh to steal millions of dollars from mutual clients and their own employers.

Laffitte had notified the Fourth Circuit of his intent to appeal his convictions and prison sentence in August.

Laffitte’s request to remain free on bond while the appeal is decided was based on his attorneys’ arguments that Laffitte was not a threat to the public or a flight risk, and that his appeal is likely to succeed.

Federal prosecutors have pushed back on Laffitte’s argument for continued freedom, and noted Judge Gergel twice denied Laffitte’s motions for retrial, in which he used essentially the same arguments as he’s suggested he plans to use in his appeal.