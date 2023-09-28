Eau Claire community prayer rally set for Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A community prayer rally will be held Sunday in response to the shooting deaths of three Eau Claire High School students.

According organizers, Reverend Dee Dee Samuel, of Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church will host the community prayer rally. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Chaplain’s will be on site, law enforcement from the City of Columbia, and local Fire Department leaders to show to show our support to the community, say organizers.

The rally is set for Sunday at 5pm at the corner of Monticello Road and Columbia College Drive, and Monticello and Elliot Avenue.