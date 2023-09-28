National Coffee day may get you some freebies Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is something brewing Friday! It is National Coffee Day. And coffee drinkers can get ready for some freebies Friday.

Multiple coffee chains are celebrating the day with deals. Some Starbucks locations will have free coffee tastings and Dunkin Donuts is giving its rewards members a free medium-size cup of hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Circle K is giving away one free cup of coffee, any size, to its app users.

Krispy Kreme is offering customers a free medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary.

So be sure to celebrate the day with a cup or two of joe.

