Midlands Pup Shot October 2

Aiken
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with children
Adoption fee $500
Beautiful Autumn was rescued just a few short months ago from a kill shelter in Swainsboro, Georgia.
2/16
AVRIL
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
3/16
BEIGNET
Columbia
Playful
Good with dogs, children
Beignet is an ADORABLE yorkie/ chihuahua mix that came to us from a local shelter.
4/16
BENJI
5/16
CHEYENNE
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
6/16
CRISPIN
Blacksburg
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $125
Breed: Pit bull mix.
7/16
DORA
Matthews, NC
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
this little yorkie girl or maybe she’s a chorkie , she’s tiny maybe 5lbs or less.
8/16
GUM-BEAU
Columbia
Affectionate
Good with dogs, children
The instant we saw Gum-Beau, it was love at first sight! He is anirresistible cuddly, and playful 10 week old pup. He is some sort of a yorkie/ chihuahua mix , but 100% a good boy.
9/16
MAJOR
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
10/16
MAYBELLINE
Branchville
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Curious, Smart, Gentle, Protective, Independent, Funny, Loves kisses, Couch Potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
11/16
MERRYWEATHER
Columbia
Playful
Good with dogs, children
Merryweather is around 4 months, and is going to be on the medium- larger size.
12/16
SPARK PLUG
Columbia
Affectionate
Good with dogs, children
His is approximately 2 years old and unbelievably adorable.
13/16
SULLIVAN
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $350
Sullivan is a 12 pound, 2.5 year old poodle who is ready to start enjoying life and be a family dog.
14/16
SWIPER
Matthews, NC
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
The black and tan guy is a 2 yr old approximately 10lb chiweenie.
15/16
WAYLON
Orangeburg
Playful, Curious, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date.
10 weeks old.
16/16
WILLIE
Orangeburg
Playful, Smart, Gentle, Quiet, Affectionate
Vaccinations up to date.
10 weeks old.
Help a Midlands pup in need find a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!