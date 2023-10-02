SLED to honor service of K9 Rico, who was killed in the line of duty

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has announced plans to celebrate the life and honor the service of K9 Rico, who was killed in the line of duty last Wednesday, near Charleston.

According to SLED, the ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2024 at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.



K9 Rico to be remembered image provided Charleston PD Twitter

Per SLED, in lieu of flowers, you can send donations in K9 Rico’s name to: The Foundation of Former Agents of SLED, 541 Shadowood Drive, Irmo, SC 29063