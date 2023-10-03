Area students get to jump on the Cocky Reading Express

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Students at Edward Taylor Elementary School were able to enjoy the company of a special visitor this morning.

During Cocky’s Reading Express the big Bird on the USC campus and a bunch of his made a stop at the school to teach the kids about conservation.

Dominion energy south carolina president keller kissam was also on hand for story time.

According to organizers, conservation with Cocky dives into conservation with four fun stories, song and dance to celebrate the water all around us and enhance students’ environmental literacy.