Visitation set tonight for Richland County deputy killed in vehicle crash

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for a fallen Richland County deputy.

Dignity Memorial says visitation for Deputy Jacob Salrin, 23, is on Wednesday from 5 to 8 pm at the Dunbar Funeral Home at 3926 Devine Street.

His funeral is on Thursday at 11 a.m. at The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia at 201 Columbia Mall Boulevard, with his burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery at 501 Elmwood Avenue.

According to investigators, Salrin died after a vehicle collision on September 29 at Avalon Drive & Bluff Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Salrin joined the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in March of 2022.

According to Dignity Memorial, days before the accident, he was selected as the Deputy of the Quarter for his region, which he will receive posthumously later this month.

If you want to honor Salrin’s life, visit his obituary page on Dignity Memorial’s website.