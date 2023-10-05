ABC’s of Education: USC to reopen renovation of historic library

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s ABC’s of Education the University of South Carolina is taking the life long love of reading to another level.

The University is getting ready to showcase their newly renovated library.

According to school officials, the facility seated at the entrance of the USC campus has been a staple since it opened in 1840. It wasn’t until 2015 that the University say the structure showed signs of having to undergo “substantial renovations”.

Fast forward to 2023, and officials say the nations oldest ‘free standing academic library’ has now undergone a $10 million dollar renovation updating the building inside and out, top to bottom in hopes of being able to keep it’s doors open for more centuries to come.

The South Caroliniana Library is set to open to students and members of the public this Friday.

To get a sneak peak that the work that’s been done or to find out more information about the history of the library click on the link provided

See a full report of this story by ABC Columbia’s Lee Williams tonight on the news at 6 & 11pm.