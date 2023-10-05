Richland Recycles Day: Residents can drop off a variety of unwanted household items

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland county residents are encouraged to dispose of a number of unwanted household items this weekend.

Saturday, October 7, 2023 is Richland recycles day.

County officials, along with the SC Department of Health and Environmental control, are providing Richland County residents a space to drop off items like tires, scrap metal, household hazardous waste such as paint or pool chemicals, and paper for shredding.

Per the County: The free event will be from 8 a.m. to noon at Columbia Place Mall in the parking lot of the former Sears building, 7201 Two Notch Road, Columbia, and is open to Richland County residents only. Identification is required. Items from commercial businesses will not be accepted.

Residents may drop off the following items:

Tires (car, light truck, motorcycle)

Scrap metal – appliances, bicycles, metal chairs, metal shelving, and lawn mowers with no gasoline or oil

Household hazardous waste, including paint, stains, sealers, solvents, household cleaners, household chemicals, pool chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, acids, bases, mercury, fire extinguishers and propane tanks

Paper for shredding (up to five boxes or bags per household)

For more information click here County website: www.richlandcountysc.gov.