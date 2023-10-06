SC Forestry Commission asking you to use caution if outdoor burning this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– due to the possibility of winds this weekend, The South Carolina Forestry Commission is asking you to use caution, if you plan on doing any outdoor burning.

According to the SC Forestry Commission, “The low relative humidity combined with the recent lack of rainfall statewide contributes to increased fire danger,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

There will be a higher risk from conducting outdoor burning until conditions begin to improve later next week, say officials.

If you don’t have to burn over the next several days, forestry officials ask that you try to wait until later.