United Way of the Midlands hosting ‘United Night Out event’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The United Way of the Midlands is set to host their inaugural United Night Out event.

According to the United Way of the Midland, they take a multifaceted approach to some of the biggest problems facing our society. In doing so, they break cycles of crisis and empower people to build their own paths of success. United Night Out gives community members a fun, family-friendly, and easy way to learn more about the organization and start their journey of giving back.

The event will include interactive stations and volunteering opportunities on site, including a donation drive to support their program Resilient Midlands, which focuses on trauma experienced during childhood and teen years. Donations for the drive are being accepted until October 5th. Items can be purchased through their Amazon Wishlist. Event attendees will also have the opportunity to sort, organize, and pack these donated items which go directly to local schools.

Light bites, sips, face painting, and even a scavenger hunt will be provided!

The event is on October 12th from 4:30pm-6:30pm located at Junction 800. Click here to get your tickets!