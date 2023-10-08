Bryce Young doesn’t make excuses for his performance as Panthers fall to 0-5 with loss to Lions

Associated Press,

DETROIT (AP) — Bryce Young had plenty of excuses available for his performance against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers rookie was playing just his fourth NFL game against one of the league’s hottest teams in one of the sport’s loudest arenas. Early in the game, he lost one of his offensive linemen to a scary injury.

Given all of those factors, going 25 of 41 for 247 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions doesn’t sound all that bad.

