Midlands Pup Shots October 9th!

Polkton, NC
Friendly, Independent, Curious
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $75
Evans is looking for rescue or a foster before he can be adopted so that he can receive heartworm treatment.
8/16
HENRY
Lake Wylie
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $450
Henry is 4 years old, 59 lbs
9/16
LUNA
Charlotte
Spayed / neutered.
10/16
NADIA
11/16
POP
12/16
REMY
Charlotte , NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Curious, Brave, Funny, Athletic
House trained
Vaccinations up to date
Good with dogs, cats
Adoption fee $475
Remy, 4 months old, female, Pitbull/Retriever/Hound mix, expected to be a medium size dog when full grown.
13/16
SALLY
Charlotte, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Athletic, Curious, Brave
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $150
I am an active, playful girl about one year old and 40 pounds!
14/16
SISSY
Polkton, NC
Playful, Shy, Dog Friendly, Petite
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $75
She came in as a stray with her sister Clarice.
15/16
TART
Moncks Corner
Spayed / neutered.
16/16
ZACK
Charlotte , NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Funny
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $475
Zack, 2 years old, neutered male, Poodle mix, 10 pounds.
Help a Midlands pup in need find a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!