Midlands Pup Shots! October 10

Sumter
Spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Male
3/16
CLIVE
Newberry
Clive is off stray hold & ready for a home of his own where he can snuggle up with his owner & get all the loving he needs.
4/16
DIXIE
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Curious, Couch Potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This poor girl was brought in for neglect.
5/16
ESSYBEE
Orangeburg
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Highly energetic,.puppy, full stop!
6/16
GOOSE
7/16
GUNNAR
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
8/16
LOTTIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
9/16
LUNA
Columbia
Playful
Good with other dogs, children
Luna was dumped at a local shelter and tragically left behind due to no fault of her own.
10/16
MITZI
Sumter
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Mitzi is around 3 years old and was so frightening when she was brought in to Animal Control.
11/16
SAM
Newberry
Sam is happy, excited & ready to make friends with everyone he meets.
12/16
SAMMY
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
The first time I saw Sammy he was just skin & bones in the Medical Room at the Newberry County Animal Shelter, SC.
13/16
SALEM
Columbia
Affectionate
Good with other dogs, children
This sweet baby is Salem, a 4 month old lab mix who came to us with her siblings when they were sick with parvo in a local shelter.
14/16
SCARECROW
Columbia
Affectionate
Good with dogs, children
This sweet baby is Scarecrow, a 4 month old lab mix who came to us with her siblings when they were sick with parvo in a local shelter.
15/16
VISION
Columbia
Gentle and Friendly
Good with dogs, children
This sweet little boy is Vision, a 4 month old lab mix who was found abandoned underneath a house with his fellow superhero siblings!
16/16
WILLOW
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Loves Kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with cats
Adoption fee $300
