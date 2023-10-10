Newberry extends Todd Knight’s contract through 2027 Season

NEWBERRY – Newberry College has announced that head football coach Todd Knight has signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.

Knight, in his 15th season as head coach and 21st on the Newberry staff, is the winningest coach in school history with 92 victories.

“No one embodies the values of Newberry College Athletics more than Todd Knight ,” said Newberry College Director of Athletics Sean Johnson. “Coach Knight is more than our football coach. He is a great leader for our department and our institution on and off the field.”

Elevated to head coach in 2009 after serving for six seasons as the program’s defensive coordinator, Knight has led the Wolves to four of the program’s five NCAA playoff appearances (2013, 2015, 2016, 2021) and three South Atlantic Conference titles (2016, 2021, 2022). Knight is a three-time South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year (2016, 2021, 2022).

Last season, he led the Wolves to a 9-2 overall record, the SAC Piedmont Division title, and the overall SAC championship with the team’s 27-24 home victory over Mars Hill.

“This is home for me and my family,” said Knight. “That’s what it’s all about. Not a lot of people have the opportunity, that I have, to stay in one place. I’m blessed to be at Newberry College.”

Three times has Newberry College football posted at least 10 wins in a season, and Knight has been a member of all three teams, including two as head coach. His 2021 team (10-3) beat defending national champion and No. 2 ranked West Florida to earn the program’s first postseason win since 2006. His 2016 squad also posted double-digit victories (10-2).

During his time as head coach at Newberry, he has had two student-athletes named Harlon Hill Trophy finalists (Raleigh Yeldell, Mario Anderson ), three South Atlantic Conference Players of the Year (Ron Parker, Yeldell, Anderson), 20 All-American selections, 44 all-region picks and 110 all-South Atlantic Conference picks.

Knight’s players have also earned CSC Academic All-America honors three times (Brandon Gantt, Sam Hall twice), two have been named SAC Elite Award Winners for their academic performance ( Ryan Heriot , Carson Smith ) and 27 others earned academic all-region.

Knight’s teams own 11 victories over nationally ranked teams, including his first win as head coach, 31-24 at No. 12 Valdosta State. The Wolves have finished in the top half of the conference standings in 10 of his 15 seasons as head coach.

“Coach Knight gets ‘it.’ He is everything you look for in a coach,” said Newberry College President Maurice Scherrens. “He recruits young prospects and not only teaches them how to be better players; he builds character, teamwork and sportsmanship. He is a great ambassador for Newberry College.”

Knight is married to the former Tina Martin. He is the proud father of his daughter, Anna, and sons, Devin and Michael Cash.