Pathways to Healing’s 100 Men Against Sexual Violence fundraiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can help join the fight against sexual violence with a special fundraiser!

Curtis spoke with Rebecca Lorick, Executive Director of Pathways to Healing, about the 100 Men Against Sexual Violence fundraiser.

The goal is to get 100 men to donate $100 apiece towards a goal of raising $10k towards their mission to provide help and resources for sexual violence victims.

You can enter for a chance to win tickets to the musical “Hamilton” at the Koger Center just by donating.

Visit Pathways to Healing’s website to donate.