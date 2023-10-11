Capitol Hill remains without a House Speaker

(ABC News) — On Capitol Hill Republicans have nominated majority leader Steve Scalise to be speaker of the house, but the question remains, will he have the 217 votes he needs on the house floor to become speaker?

After Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker last week, the House of Representatives has been without a Speaker.

the absence of a leader preventing the Chamber from conducting any business, including providing aid to Israel.

ABC’s Liz Landers has more.