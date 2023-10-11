Israel Latest, Plus, local leaders host Jewish Community vigil

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Faith leaders and community members are mourning the lives lost in Israel. Tuesday night a vigil was held at the Jewish Community Center.

At the event, organizers declared the evening a call to action. They encouraged everyone to learn the facts of what’s happening in Israel and to share it with others. The Columbia Jewish Federation is says it is appalled by the attack on Israel and is raising funds to support Israel.

Now to the latest out of Israel and Washington.