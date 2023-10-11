Midlands Pup Shots! October 11 4 minutes ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16BLOSSOM Columbia Playful Spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, children No cats This lovely lady is Blossom, an 11 month old lab mix girl who came to us from a local shelter. 2/16CARLA Columbia Spayed / neutered. 3/16DENNIS’ Columbia Happy Good with dogs, children This absolutely adorable boy is Dennis, a 4 year old bully mix who was found as a stray! 4/16ELOISE Columbia Gentle and Friendly Good with dogs, children This is Eloise, a senior labrador who was found as a stray, suffering from a skin condition and terrified of people. 5/16KARMA Sumter Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, children My name is KARMA and I'm a 3 month old tricolored female Hound/Pit mix. 6/16KATNISS Columbia Gentle and Friendly Good with dogs, children This ball of love is Katniss, a 13 year old staffy mix who we scooped up from a local shelter. 7/16KIRBY Sumter Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, children My name is KIRBY and I'm a 3 month old tricolored male Hound/Pit mix. 8/16LULU Columbia Good with dogs, children This tiny tike is Lulu, a 6 week old lab mix puppy who was found dumped and brought straight to our facility. 9/16MIGO Columbia Spayed / neutered. 10/16NIKOLAI Columbia Spayed / neutered. 11/16PINA COLADA Columbia Spayed / neutered. 12/16SKITTLES 13/16SNICKERS Columbia Spayed / neutered. 14/16SYDNEY 15/16TAFFY 16/16ZACK Sumter Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Athletic, Playful, Loves Kisses Vaccinations up to date. My name is ZACK and I'm a 2 year old tan and black male Pit/Shepherd mix. Help a Midlands pup in need find a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com! Categories: Midlands Pup Shots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest