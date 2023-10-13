Local Living: Boo at the Zoo

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, it’s time for an annual Halloween Event. ‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

The event runs October 20–30, 2023 from 6:00–9:00pm.

Event goers can enjoy trick or treating, or take a ride on the spooky spots and stripes railroad, or check out the haunted carousel.

For more information on times and tickets, click here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health