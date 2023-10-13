Midlands Pup Shots! October 13 1 hour ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16ACORN 2/16BUTLER Rock Hill House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, children Butler is the most fantastic 3-year-old lab mix. 3/16COCO BEAN Columbia Spayed / neutered. 4/16DELTA Aiken Spayed / neutered. 5/16EVE Columbia Spayed / neutered. 6/16FERN Columbia Gentle and Friendly Good with other dogs This beautiful girl is Fern, a 6-7 year old collie mix who was found after she was hit by a car. 7/16KAI Irmo Affectionate, Playful, Athletic House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, cats, children Adoption fee $200 Kia is a 9 month old, neutered, Tibetan Spaniel mix. 8/16KING Barnwell Quiet, Smart, Loyal Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, children This handsome and sweet boy King was found as a stray. 9/16LIONEL Barnwell Quiet, Friendly Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, children He walks good on a leash and is working on his house training. 10/16MAKO Columbia Spayed / neutered. 11/16MARLEY Columbia House trained Spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, children Hi, my name is Marley, and I am a 10-year-old sweet and playful border collie mix. 12/16REMI 13/16SCOOTER Columbia Affectionate Good with dogs, children This sweet soul is Scooter, a 7 year old beagle mix who came to us from a local shelter. 14/16SIRIUS Barnwell Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, children He is still working on his leash training and house training. 15/16SNOW Darlington Vaccinations up to date. 16/16YANA Columbia Spayed / neutered. Help a Midlands pup in need find a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com! Categories: Midlands Pup Shots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest