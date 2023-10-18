SCHP: One killed in hit and run

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that resulted in a death Tuesday.

Troopers say at 5:50am, a white sedan pulled out in front of a Trailblazer on Pond Branch Rd. near Bethlehem Circle.

In an effort to avoid a collision troopers say the driver of the Trailbazer, Jessica Burch, swerved off of the road hitting a tree.

Troopers say the white sedan continued to drive down pond branch road.

Above is a picture of the car involved captured on a surveillance camera in the area.

If you have any information on this incident call the South Carolina Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.