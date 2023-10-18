Sumter student accused of bringing BB gun to school

Sumter, SC (WOLO ) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a student will face disciplinary action from administrators at Crestwood High School after officials say the juvenile had a B.B. gun on school property.

According to authorities, earlier this week someone at the school alerted an employee that the teenager was carrying a B.B. gun in his car. Officials say they immediately tracked down the student and took him out of class. Deputies say the student voluntarily gave authorities permission to search the car.

Once inside, deputies say the located a tote bag they say contained a black AR SBR BB caliber rifle, which is designed for BB ammunition. The BB gun and the ammunition was taken from the student and will be entered into evidence.

According to Sumter deputies, disciplinary action will come from the school since according to South Carolina law Title Code 6-23-405, a BB gun and or Pellet gun us not considered a weapon or firearm. The Sheriff’s office says they are glad it was not an actual gun, and praised the fast response of both the School Resource Officer (SRO), and School Administrators to make sure students remained safe.