Governor directs AG to review all early release recommendations

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Governor Henry McMaster is directing South Carolina solicitors to provide ten days notice to the Attorney General’s Office before filing any motions to reduce a criminal sentence.

In addition the governor is asking the attorney general to review any early release motions to ensure they are in compliance with state law.

The order is in response to the early release of Jeroid Price, the convicted murderer who was released from prison more than ten years before his sentence was complete.

Ultimately the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned the early release and a Price was returned to prison after a nation-wide search.

The Governor’s Office says there were 26 similar or potentially similar cases within the SC Department of Corrections.

“While I will continue to advocate for tougher criminal laws and penalties and urge the General Assembly to take prompt action, unfortunately, recent events have revealed that it is not sufficient simply to arrest, convict, and incarcerate criminals, but we must also ensure that they stay in prison,” Governor McMaster wrote in his letter.