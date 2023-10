1/19

BOOKER, RAKEEVUS ASMERE

TRAFFIC / SPEEDING, MORE THAN 15 BUT LESS THAN 25 MPH OVER THE SPEED LIMIT TRAFFIC / FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT, NO INJURY OR DEATH - 1ST OFFENSE DUS / DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 3RD OR SUB. OFFENSE TRAFFIC / HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS, DUS AS PER HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER STATUS