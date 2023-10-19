Midlands Pup Shots! October 19 4 hours ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16ABBIE Columbia Spayed / neutered. 2/16ARIEL Columbia Spayed / neutered. 3/16ARTHUR Columbia Spayed / neutered. 4/16ASPEN Columbia Spayed / neutered. 5/16AVA Columbia Spayed / neutered. 6/16BAMBI Columbia Spayed / neutered. 7/16BONES Columbia Spayed / neutered. 8/16CHASE Columbia Playful Good with other dogs, cats, children. 9/16FINNEY Columbia Spayed / neutered. 10/16GRETCHEN Columbia Gentle and Friendly Good with dogs, children This adorable pup is Gretchen, a young mixed breed girl who came to us as a stray. 11/16GUS Columbia Spayed / neutered. 12/16LOLA Columbia Spayed / neutered. 13/16MS. BEANS Columbia Gentle and Friendly Good with dogs, children This ADORABLE puppy is Ms. Beans, a 4 month old labrador mix who came to a local shelter with her sister Nugget, sick with parvo. 14/16NUGGET Columbia Gentle and Friendly Good with dogs, children This ADORABLE puppy is Nugget, a 4 month old labrador mix who came to a local shelter with her sister Ms. Beans, sick with parvo. 15/16TAFFY Columbia Spayed / neutered. 16/16ZINNIA Columbia Spayed / neutered. Help find a forever home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com! Categories: Midlands Pup Shots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest