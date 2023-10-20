Fairfield Co. man sentenced for sexual exploitation of minors
Fairfield Co., S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney Genral Alan Wilson says on Oct. 16th Jonathan Neel pleaded guilty to two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
According to authorities, in 2021 investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material being shared online from a resident of South Carolina to a 13-year old in Alabama.
Investigators say Neel also solicited the child for sexual activity.
Around the same time, officails say they discovered Neel was also having sexual conversations online with a 13 year old in Virginia.
A Fairfield Co. judge sentenced Neel to nine years in prison.