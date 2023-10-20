Midlands Pup Shots! October 20

Columbia
Playful
Other dogs, children.
This handsome pup is Alaska, a 3 year old shepherd/husky mix who came to us from a local shelter after he was found as a stray. Alaska is a stunning dog, very smart and active, and loves affection.
3/16
ALLIE
Lancaster
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $100
Allie is high heartworm positive and will need to undergo treatment
4/16
BAILEY
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $350
Bailey is desperately needing to find her forever home as she is confused as to why she was surrendered and why her family just left her.
5/16
CARLA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
6/16
COLT
Lancaster
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $100
Colt is only 7 months old but very nervous.
7/16
DEUCE
Columbia
Playful
Good with dogs, children
This gorgeous baby is Deuce, an 8 month old shepherd mix who came to us from a local shelter.
8/16
GROVER
Lancaster
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $100
9/16
JASE
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $550
Meet our handsome boy Jase! Jase is a 3-month-old Labrador Retriever mix who currently weighs about 15 lbs.
10/16
JAX
11/16
KIT
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $550
Kit is a 4-month-old Labrador Retriever mix who currently weighs about 24 lbs.
12/16
MOO
Columbia
Gentle and Friendly
Good with other dogs, children
This absolutely adorable boy is Moo, a 2-3 year old basset hound mix who came to us from a local shelter.
13/16
PLUTO
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
14/16
RAIN
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
15/16
WHIT
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $550
Whit is a 3-month-old Labrador Retriever/Hound mix who currently weighs almost 30 pounds.
16/16
ZOE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered
Help find a home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com!