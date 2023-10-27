Midlands Pup Shots! October 27

Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
No cats
My name is ALLEY and I'm a 9 year old black and white female Siberian Husky.
ARYA
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
No cats
My name is ARYA and I'm a 6 year old creme and white female Siberian Husky.
AMBER
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Amber and siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
BAILEY
Sumter
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
No cats
My name is BAILEY and I'm a 1 year old chocolate female Lab mix.
AUTUMN
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Autumn and siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
BINDI
BLOOP
Columbia
Gentle and Friendly
Good with dogs, children
This cutie is Bloop, a 1 year old pittie mix who was found as a stray, skinny and in need of some help.
BLUE
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Blue and siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
CRAWFORD
Columbia
Gentle and Friendly
Good with dogs, children
This adorable pup is Crawford, a 2 year old english setter mix who came to us from a local shelter.
FALL
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
Fall and siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
MAPLE
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Maple and siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
NIMBLE
Columbia
Playful
This adorable pup is Nimble, a 6 month old lab mix boy who came to us from a local shelter.
ORION
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My name is ORION and I'm a 1 year old black and tan male German Shepherd.
PAULA
Santee
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $500
Crate Trained
ROSEY
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Loves kisses, Quiet
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $200
She can handle being left at home
WANDA
Santee
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Adoption fee $300
Crate Trained
