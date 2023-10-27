Police: Maine mass shooting suspect found dead of self inflicted gunshot wound

Image: Lewistown Maine Police Department

Lewistown, Maine (ABC News) — The man police considered a ‘Person of interest’ in a mass shooting in Lewistown, Maine has been found dead from what police say appears to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.

It’s been two days since police say 40 year old Robert Card went to several businesses armed with an AR-15 and began shooting people at random. The shootings that took place Tuesday at a restaurant and bowling alley claimed 18 lives, and left at least 13 others injured.

Friday night police confirmed Card’s body was discovered at a recycling center where he once worked around 7:45 pm, just a mile from where his white car was found abandoned yesterday. Officials reporting that Card’s body was found inside of a dumpster on the site of that recycling center in Lisbon, Maine.

For days members of the community have been hunkered down in their homes as lockdowns were put in place while police continued searching for Card. Up until now, officials were only able to locate his vehicle which had been left abandoned and a suicide note authorities say he left for his son. Thursday night law enforcement agencies surrounded Card’s home demanding he exit the house, but later determined that Card was not inside the home.

Authorities in Lewistown, Maine say they plan to release more details during a news conference scheduled from Saturday morning.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for the latest developments.