Woman accused of trafficking meth in West Columbia area of Lexington County, sentenced to twenty-nine years in prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A woman was convicted by a Lexington County jury in connection with a drug charge.

Victoria Gregorio is accused of trafficking methamphetamine after deputies made a traffic stop in the West Columbia area of Lexington County on April 8, 2022.

Investigators say during the traffic stop the blue Nissan over 50 grams of methamphetamine was found near the rear of the car, where Gregorio was seated.

Also, investigators say much of the meth was already packed for sale.

Drug paraphernalia, more drug packaging material, and a credit card statement belonging to Gregorio in a large purse on the floorboard where the young child was seated were found in the car also.

Law enforcement says after Gregorio tried to hide her involvement and mislead them, she finally admitted to her knowledge of the drugs.

Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office says she has previous convictions for drug offenses in South Carolina and North Carolina, including possession with intent to distribute.

At the time of her conviction, Gregorio was on probation for other drug offenses.

She was sentenced to twenty-nine years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections by Circuit Court Judge Maite Murphy.