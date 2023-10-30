CPD: Columbia police investigating moped collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A moped passenger was taken to a hospital after a serious collision at Farrow and Frye Roads, said the Columbia Police Department.

On a Twitter/X post, the CPD said the Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the collision that occurred between a car and a moped which resulted in the moped passenger having life-threatening injuries.

Police say the charges are pending and the driver did initially run away from the scene but was caught.

The #ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a serious collision between a car & moped at Farrow & Frye Rds. The moped passenger was taken to a hospital w/life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/quWpvk3aEe — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 30, 2023