Man arrested, accused of throwing kitten against a wall

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to a West Columbia Police Department incident report a man is charged with Cruelty to Animals after throwing a kitten against a wall during an argument.

The report states that on Sunday evening police responded to a home on Hook St.

The victim, the kitten’s owner told police that Patrick George had been drinking alcohol and became combative prior to throwing the kitten.

Police say the animal was acting lethargic and limping and would need to be taken to the vet for treatment.

Investigators say George claims he did not throw the kitten.