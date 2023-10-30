Midlands Halloween: List of events for the spooky season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — October is filled with Halloween events in the Midlands. Here are a few places for the kids to enjoy the spooky season.

Richland Library Halloween events:

Halloween Kick-Off Celebration at Richland Library Wheatley on Monday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. There will be crafts, treats, story time and a Halloween costume parade.

Teen Makers: Spooky Charm Bracelets is an event at Richland Library Edgewood location at 5 p.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30. The event gives the chance for teens to enjoy the spooky season with Halloween-themed jewelry.

A Little Bit Scary Halloween Celebration at Richland Library North Main is hosting a trick-or-treat event through out the library on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Hocus Pocus: A special screening of the movie will take place at Richland Library Cooper on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m.

University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team:

Gamecocks Women’s Open Practice Paris Send Off is being held on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Before the Gamecocks head off to Paris the team is having an open practice day with trick-or-treating, giveaways and more.

It’s getting Spooky in @CLAmktg! 👻 Come see us before we head off to Paris‼️ 📰: https://t.co/chhgJER8vt pic.twitter.com/EWYhauyE6I — South Carolina Women’s Basketball (@GamecockWBB) October 25, 2023