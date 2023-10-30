Police: Child, teen injured in shooting

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter say an 8 year old child and an 18 year old were injured after being caught in a spray of bullets Sunday night in the Lawson St. area.

Investigators say the gunfire came from a dark-colored Ram pickup that was seen speeding away from the area.

Police Chief Russell Roark called the shooting a “brazen act” of disrespect and disregard for the safety of others.

Officials say the victims are expected to recover.“It is imperative that our officers and members of the community continue to work

together to identify those involved,” Roark said.

If you have any information on this incident contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, going online at P3tips.com or by using the P3tips app for Android or Apple devices.