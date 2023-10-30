Six displaced after house fire in Kershaw County

(SOURCE: KERSHAW FIRE SERVICE)

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A fire in Kershaw County that left three adults and three children without a home.

According to the Kershaw Fire Service at around 4 o’clock on Sunday morning a fire broke out on the 900 block of Bishopville Highway.

Investigators say fire crews were quickly able to bring the fire under control.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.