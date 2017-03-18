St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Fountain is green and the Luck of the Irish is in Five Points. The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival kicked off Saturday.

Gates open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the Gate

The 35thAnnual St. Pat’s Festival is one of the largest celebrations in the southeast, say organizers.

Organizers say this year’s festival will feature the Get To The Green 15K/10K/5K/1-Mile Family Fun Run, annual parade, kid-approved Pot O’ Gold Playland, a silent disco, a craft beer tasting room, as well as five stages hosting 25 live musical acts throughout the day.

Parking is limited, here’s what Festival officials have released:

Any festival patron with a sanctioned handicap decal may park in the Wells Fargo parking lot (Saluda Avenue and Blossom Street).

Parking in surrounding neighborhoods is prohibited. Festival patrons are encouraged to use alternative methods of traveling to and from the festival.

Complimentary Shuttle Service:

Memorial Stadium (Rosewood) 8 a.m – 8 p.m.

Lincoln Garage (across from CPD HQ) 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fairgrounds RV Parking 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Here’s a look at the schedule from Festival Organizers:

SCHEDULE

7:30 a.m. Get to the Green 15K / 10K / 5K / 1-Mile Family-Fun Run

Start Location: Maxcy Gregg Park

9 a.m. Festival Gates Open

10 a.m. St. Pat’s Parade – FREE

Location: Devine Street

10 a.m. – 6 p.m Pot O’ Gold Playland – FREE

Location: Martin Luther King Park at Santee Avenue

2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Silent Disco

Location: Harden Street at College Street

Noon – 7 p.m. Musical Entertainment

Five official stages with 25 artists

